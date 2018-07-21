Govt won’t go against people’s will : Biren

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Chief Minister N Biren while categorically stating that the State Government will never go against the people’s will, has declared that the Government is keen to work together with Opposition parties and civil society organisations on key issues of the State such as the Manipur University crisis, border pillar controversy, Framework Agreement etc.

Speaking on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly today, Biren stated that the BJP-led coalition Government has been working at its best level to resolve all public issues through negotiation and dialogues. That was why, there was no major bandh or blockade during the past 15 months or so.

Just as the people are worried about the academic career of thousands of students vis-a-vis the MU crisis, the Government takes the issue with utmost seriousness, Biren stated.

On May 18, MUTA sought an independent enquiry against Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey and MUSU launched their agitation demanding dismissal of Prof Pandey since May 30.

Since MUSU launched its agitation, all the activities of MU were brought to a grinding halt. Taking serious note of the situation, the State Government started approaching the Central Government for intervention into the issue.

“MUSU submitted a memorandum to the Governor and I also received a copy of the same memorandum. It made a number of charges against the VC including financial mismanagement and misconduct”, the Chief Minister said.

“Subsequently, I was told that the VC did not attend his office regularly and stayed outside his office for around 20 days a month. I was also told that he utilised funds at his own discretion without informing the committee concerned and students as well as teachers who came to meet him were subjected to frisking by his security escorts”, Biren said.

All these reports were quite disturbing and the Central Government was promptly informed about the VC’s conduct, continued the Chief Minister.

Even as the VC wrote to the State Government to provide a bullet proof vehicle, the State Government was reluctant to accede to such a demand but he contended that he received ‘letter’ from a UG group.

Apart from holding meetings with MUTA and MUSU, the unfolding situation was apprised to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Subsequently, one Joint Secretary of the Ministry came to Imphal on June 21 and he went back two days later after meeting many stake holders.

In the meantime, the VC issued a statement asserting that he would not step down from his position.

The State Cabinet held a meeting on July 5 and decided to set up a high level committee to study the MU crisis.

Meanwhile, after some elements set afire an office of MU’s Sports Department, the VC wrote to HRD Ministry informing about the arson and said that he was facing threat.

Subsequently, HRD Ministry asked the State DGP to take control of MU’s situation and vacate all hostellers.

Even as the State Government offered police teams for patrolling inside MU campus, MUSU and MUTA maintained that they would guard the university premises.

At the same time, the State Government informed HRD Ministry that MU could not be shut immediately nor could the hostels be vacated, rather the issue should be resolved through dialogue, Biren recounted.

The State Cabinet held another meeting on July 10 and adopted resolutions to the effect that an enquiry committee should be instituted and the VC should be sent on leave.

Although the State Government sent the Cabinet resolutions to the Centre, there was no response.

Subsequently, a 38-member delegation of the State Government went to Delhi. But MUSU and MUTA rejected a two-member enquiry committee set up by the HRD Ministry.

After the delegation met several Central leaders, the enquiry committee was re-constituted on July 17 with the induction of retired Justice T Nandakumar as the chairman of the committee.

Setting up the enquiry committee is not enough. The VC must be sent on leave, pending enquiry and he must be awarded befitting punishment, if found guilty.

MU belongs to the State of Manipur, not to the BJP-led Government, Biren asserted.

He then appealed to all the House Members to extend necessary cooperation in view of the enquiry committee set up by the Centre.

He further assured that the State Government would not stop pressuring the Central Government to send VC Prof Pandey on leave.

Talking about border pillars, the Chief Minister stated that the State Government wrote to the Central Government in 2014 to re-survey BP Nos 79 to 81. As a result, the particular pillars were re-surveyed.

Even though Kwatha villagers contended that BP No 81 has been shifted inside the territory of Manipur, the survey team asserted that there was no dispute over the particular border pillar.

The survey team said that re-surveying the particular border pillar would unsettle the matter which has been already settled, Biren informed the House.

The State Government was told that the demand for re-surveying BP Nos 79 to 81 is against the boundary agreement signed between India and Myanmar in 1967.

Nonetheless, senior officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Survey of India would go Kwatha Khunou on July 25 to make a spot assessment of the disputed boundary pillars.

All stake holders, CSOs and political parties may join the Central officers in making a direct assessment of the disputed boundary pillars, Biren said and pledged that his Government would not shy away from its responsibility but will always take pro-active roles in any public issue.