Govt working on Rs 10,000 pension for retired scribes : Biswajit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 2: IPR Minister Th Biswajit has stated that the State Government has been working to entitle all retired journalists to a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the Manipur Working Journalists Pension Fund.

He made this statement while responding to a number of queries raised by Opposition MLA Okram Surjakumar in the State Assembly today.

Surjakumar asked whether ex-gratia given to expired working journalists can be increased from the present rate of Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh, whether there is any scheme to provide housing loan to working journalists at subsidised rate, whether there is any plan of the State Government to provide educational assistance to families of expired journalists and whether there is any plan to set up media/press park.

In reply, the IPR Minister stated that a certain area has been earmarked for establishment of media/press park at Langjing Achouba, Imphal West.

Pointing out that the BJP Manipur Pradesh president promised to hike the pension of retired journalists to Rs 10,000 in the run up to the last State Assembly election, Surjakumar asked when the BJP president’s election promise would be fulfilled.

Biswajit said that the incumbent Government headed by Chief Minister N Biren has created a corpus fund of Rs 10 crore for the media fraternity in consultation with the Council of Ministers.

Out of this corpus fund, the Manipur Working Journalists Pension Fund and the Manipur Journalists Welfare Scheme have been introduced. Now ex-gratia of Rs two lakh is given to families of expired journalists and the State Government would see whether the ex-gratia amount can be raised to Rs five lakh, Biswajit stated.

Under the Manipur Journalists Welfare Scheme, monetary assistance of Rs one lakh is given to journalists if they suffer from severe injuries or health problems and Rs 50,000 to journalists who suffer minor health problems.

Journalists as well as newspaper distributors have been brought within the scope of CMHT, Biswajit continued.

He assured the House that maximum efforts would be invested to fulfil the BJP Manipur Pradesh president’s promise to hike pension and family pension given to retired journalists from the current rate of Rs 4000 and Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 respectively.

Replying to query raised by O Lukhoi, Health Minister L Jayantakumar said that dilapidated staff quarters of Wangoi CHC would be renovated as soon as the necessary fund is available.

Out of Rs 7,97,80,608 sanctioned for the State under Ayushman Bharat scheme for 2018-19, Rs 2,58,80,329 has been spent. Against, 56,728 people who applied for the scheme, medical assistance has been given to 1,109 beneficiaries, Jayantakumar said in response to a query raised by O Henry.

Replying to another question raised by Surjakumar, Fishery Minister N Kayisii said that the total annual fish requirement of the State is 52,000 metric tonnes and the State’s total annual fish production is 32,000 metric tonnes.

As such, the gap of 20,000 metric tonnes are imported from outside the State and its total cost may be around Rs 400 crore, Kayisii said.

With a view to make the State self-reliant in fish production by 2020, the State Government has constituted the Manipur State Fisheries Development Technical Committee.

At the recommendation of the State Government, banks have given loans to 239 fish farmers against 2871 fish farmers who applied for similar loans.

Machinery required for setting up a fish feed mill in Imphal West will arrive in the State within the next couple of days, Kayisii added.