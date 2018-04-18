Govt yet to enforce HC order on tonnage limits

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17: Even as the High Court of Manipur imposed tonnage limits on vehicles plying along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) in view of the highway’s dilapidated condition, the Government is yet to take up any tangible step to enforce the Court’s restriction.

In connection with a PIL filed by one Rajkumar Joysana at the High Court of Manipur against the Union of India and others, the High Court passed an order on April 6 this year.

The order says that all types of vehicles plying on NH-2 should not carry loads heavier than 25,000 Kgs (including weights of vehicles).

The Court further instructed the State Transport Department to issue an order to this effect within one week. It clearly mentioned that the particular order would remain in force as a temporary arrangement until an appropriate order is issued after obtaining a report on the present condition of NH-2 and after hearing all parties concerned.

In accordance with the High Court order, the Transport Director issued an order on April 11 stating that vehicles plying on NH-2 should not carry loads heavier than 25,000 (including their own weights).

Meanwhile, construction work of Imphal-Mao portion of NH-2 has been making good progress. The highway construction work is being executed by Bharatia Infra Project Limited (BIPL) after dividing the particular portion into Mao-Senapati and Senapati-Koubru Leikha sections, informed a source.

These sections have been already black topped at different places. Even though there are many stretches which have not been black topped yet, vehicles can now move smoothly.

However, it is said that construction work of the same highway section from Maram to Mao which has been identified as sinking zone would take some time.

According to the engineers who have been supervising the road construction, the same work started after receiving appointment letter on November 1 last year.

According to the contract agreement, the stipulated period for the highway construction work is three years while the subsequent four years have been designated as defect liability period during which the work agencies would maintain the highway.

Given the rapid progress achieved so far, the highway construction work is likely to be completed ahead of the stipulated period of three years, said the source.

However, there is no sign of the State Government taking up any step to enforce the High Court order for limiting tonnage of vehicles plying on NH 2.

Many trucks having 12 wheels and 10 wheels were seen carrying loads which appeared to be much heavier than the limit of 25,000 Kgs towards Imphal from Mao this morning. Based on the number of axles, the maximum tonnages of each vehicle are determined by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The maximum tonnage for vehicles having 10 axles is 25,000 Kgs and for those having 12 axles is 31,000 Kgs. This reporter went up to Mao and observed vehicles moving on Mao-Imphal section of NH-2 today. A number of tanker trucks and LPG bullet tankers were seen escorted towards Imphal by CRPF. Among the tanker trucks were many oil tankers whose capacity is 20 Kls. If the fuel they are transporting is petrol, the weight of their load (including their own weight) is below 25,000 Kgs. However, if it is diesel, the weight of each tanker plus their own weight exceeds the permissible limit for 20 Kls of diesel weighs 16560 Kgs while each tanker of 20 Kls capacity weighs 10780 Kgs which means the total weight of each tanker is 27340 Kgs. Oil tanker drivers informed that some of the oil tankers which were heading towards Imphal this morning were bringing diesel. As for the trucks having 12 axles whose maximum tonnage is 31,000 Kgs, it is anybody’s guess whether they would be transporting loads of only 25,000 Kgs or below, said the source.