GP students stage sit-in

IMPHAL, Sep 11: GP Women’s College Students’ Union staged a sit-in-protest at the college gate today against the State Government’s failure to provide Meetei Mayek textbooks to the students despite nearing final examination.

Talking to media persons, M Benjalini, finance secretary of the students’ union regretted that the State Government has not yet provided Meetei Mayek textbooks to students of first semester for which session had already commenced.

She claimed that the union had demanded the Government to provide the textbooks on time but nothing to do the needful has been done.

She informed that final exam of the first semester is scheduled to be held in first week of November.

Saying that the Government’s failure to provide the textbooks amounts to violation of right to education, she warned of launching different forms of agitation if the Government fails to provide the textbooks at the earliest.