Grade IV staff appointed sans JNIMS authority’s knowledge ?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 15: A strong suspicion has been raised about possible appointment of additional Grade IV staff in JNIMS without any knowledge of the authority concerned after the same work was outsourced to private firms.

Appointment of Grade IV staff in JNIMS such as ward attendants, sweepers, security personnel, parking attendants, solid waste management staff etc are done through private firms on daily wage basis after the same process was outsourced, sources informed.

When any number of Grade IV staff is required at JNIMS, the number is conveyed to private firms and the required staff are appointed on the recommen- dations of the private firms.

Appointment of Grade IV staff has been already outsourced to M/S Indian Sacrifice Security Services, Kongba Keithel for ward attendants, M/S Manipur Security Services, Lalambung for sweepers, M/S Sana Security Services, Nagampal for parking attendants and M/S Workers’ Union, Uripok for solid waste management staff, informed the sources.

The number of Grade IV staff appointed through these private firms so far is 205 and these include 34 ward attendants, 43 sweepers and 70 security personnel. In addition, there are 52 Grade IV staff appointed by JNIMS itself.

There is no record of appointment of any more Grade IV staff than the 257 staff appointed by JNIMS itself and through private firms, said the sources.

But there are over 50 staff working at different wards and departments of JNIMS who were not appointed through private firms nor given daily wages.

It is suspected that they were duped with a false promise of giving them jobs at JNIMS.

An order issued by the State Government in December 2016 slashed the number of Grade IV staff appointed through private firms by 50 per cent.

As such, there is a need to appoint more Grade IV staff and it requires deliberation at a meeting of the governing body.

It is reported that the governing body would discuss about putting an end to the practice of outsourcing the process of appointing Grade IV staff.

Now JNIMS authority is aware of the over 50 people working at JNIMS who are not given any wages but they are not saying anything which is highly questionable, said the sources.