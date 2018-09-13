IMPHAL, Sep 12 : Dental College, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal celebrated its 2nd Graduation Day for the 2013-2017 batch at RIMS Jubilee Hall today.

RIMS Director Professor A Santa graced the occasion as chief guest while RIMS Medical Superintendent Professor Ch Arunkumar attended as guest of honour and former head of Dentistry Department, RIMS, Professor T Nabachandra attended as special guest.

An oath taking ceremony for a total of 43 students who graduated recently, was also held apart from distributing certificates to them.

RIMS Dental College Principal B Praveen Reddy lauded the students and motivated them to be dutiful individuals who put other’s needs before theirs.