IMPHAL, Dec 3 : A 25 Day Non Residential Grassroot Level Football Coaching will be conducted by AMOFA Academy at Moirang Multipurpose Higher Secondary School from December 17 onwards.

AMOFA Academy, a subsidiary of All Moirang Football Association has invited children of 6 to 12 years of age to the grassroot level football coaching. Details of the coaching may be availed from the office of the AMOFA Academy, Moirang.

Last date of form submission is December 15, said a press release issued by the academy.