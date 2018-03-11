IMPHAL, Mar 10 : The Sports and Education Centre and Private Sports Academy, Guwahati will jointly organise a Grassroots Football Coaching Programme under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at Thambalnu Sports Complex, Poiroukhongjin from March 15 onwards.

Candidates between the age of 6 and 14 years may take part in this coaching programme being sponsored by Tata Trust.

Details can be had from the office of the Sports and Education Centre, Poiroukhongjin or contact can be made on 9077370076, said a press statement released by the centre.