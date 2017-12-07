Gratitude expressed

Ukhrul: The Ukhrul district BJP has expressed gratitude towards the State Government for taking up commendable initiatives in minimising the gap between the hill and valley people of the State.

A press release issued by general secretary of BJP Ukhrul district lauded the contribution of CM, Power Minister and other cabinet ministers for shaping a people friendly environment in Manipur.

The party also appreciated Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who also graced the first centenary football tournament, for her selfless and dedicated service rendered on the occasion.

“The Central and the State leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party work tirelessly beyond party politics and without any distinction of caste or colour”, the press release assed.

It also lauded Araang League for orchestrating quality football in the State, especially Ukhrul district.The party is hopeful that it would be a strong message to uphold peace and development in the State and the whole NE region.