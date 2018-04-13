IMPHAL, Apr 12: The All Manipur Gorkha Students; Union (AMGSU) has extended warm greetings to the Manipuri brethren and the Gorkha community on the special occasion of Cheiraoba and Gorkha Nav Barsha.

It wished for the festivals to bring peace and unity among all the communities living in the State.

A press release issued by the president of AMGSU further informed that Nav Barsha will be celebrated at Irang Part I 9th Miles under the aegis of Nepali Sanskriti Suraksha Parishad Manipur Unit and appealed to all the leaders of Gorkha CSOs of the State to attend the celebration.