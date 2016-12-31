Grenade at RIMS

A hand grenade was found under a staircase of RIMS Surgery Ward this morning.

According to information culled from the spot, one sweeper/cleaner came across a Chinese hand grenade under a staircase at around 9.40 am.

Soon the private security personnel deployed at the hospital and RIMS police picket were informed about the discovery.

The information was also passed on to Lamphel police station.

A police team of Lamphel station led by SDPO Wangkhomba arrived at the hospital and inspected the site where the grenade was found.

RIMS Medical Superintendent too arrived at the spot.

Later the grenade was safely retrieved by a team of Imphal West commandos and it was found that the grenade had no detonator.

Lamphel police have registered a case in connection with the incident.