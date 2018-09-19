Grenade found

IMPHAL, Sep 18: A hand grenade was found at the residential gate of former Imphal Urban Cooperative Bank General Manager Gurumayum Tharaksana Devi (61) of Singjamei Wangma Bheigyabati Leikai.

The Chinese hand grenade was found at around 6 am today together with a piece of paper from KCP (Noyon) containing the sentence “This is last warning, contact us within five days”.

While police have retrieved the grenade, an FIR has been registered at Porompat police station, informed a source.