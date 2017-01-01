Grenades found

In two separate incidents, two hand grenades were found at Uripok, Imphal West and Phaknung, Imphal East this morning. Sources informed that one hand grenade was found at the residential gate of retired UBI Manager Yengkhom Janaki (81) at Uripok Achom Leikai at around 7.30 am. A note found beside the grenade said that Red Army, KCP would attack Yengkhom Janaki and his son-in-law for paying no heed to the outfit’s repeated warning over alleged misappropriation of rice sanctioned under Mid Day Meal scheme.

The grenade was picked up and set off safely at a garbage dumping site of Lamphelpat by a bomb disposal squad of Manipur Police.

A case has been registered at Imphal police station in connection with the incident.

On the other hand, another hand grenade was found at a paddy field of Phaknung Makha Leikai. The grenade was set off there by a bomb disposal squad.