GST fails to ensure 100 pc tax collection

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : Even though the State’s Taxation Department is still unable to ensure regular payment of taxes by all citizens liable to pay taxes, the rate of tax collection has improved following introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

There are around 8500 tax payers in the State but only 2500 have submitted their return files so far.

Inability to implement GST properly and absence of adequate number of Inspectors in Taxation Department are the two major factors for the dismal figure of tax payers who have submitted return files, sources said.

Nonetheless, Taxation Department has been organising awareness programmes on the importance of submitting return files in time in addition to imposition of interests on late payment of taxes.

Even though Taxation Inspectors have to share major roles in all these activities, there are just around 11 Inspectors against the desired figure of 36.

Notably, GST was introduced in the State on July 1 this year.

After the introduction of GST, tax collection for the months of July, August, September and October were Rs 6879.01 lakh, Rs 5960.09 lakh, Rs 6076.31 lakh and Rs 5211.23 lakh respectively.

Tax collections during these months last year when Value Added Tax was in force were Rs 5193.69 lakh, 3370.90 lakh, Rs 4381.04 lakh and Rs 4720.61 lakh respectively.

The total amount of tax collected from July to October this year was Rs 24126.64 lakh and the corresponding figure for last year was Rs 17666.24 lakh.

The total amount of Rs 24126.64 lakh is inclusive of taxes levied upon petroleum products and service sector is the one which has been paying taxes most regularly, informed the sources.

The total amount of Rs 24126.64 lakh was collected from around 2500 tax payers even though there are 8500 tax payers in the State.

If all the 8500 tax payers are motivated to pay taxes regularly, the State’s revenue can be multiplied manifold, added the sources.