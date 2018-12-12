GTV camps successfully conducted

DIPR

Imphal, Dec 11: The Go To Village Mission of the State Government continued at many places today. Here are the highlights of the programmes:

Bishnupur -The district administration of Bishnupur held mission camps at Chingmei Awang Community Hall for Ward No 5-10 under Moirang Khunou GP of Thanga AC. With the camp today, the district administration completed covering all the villages in the district under the mission.

The line departments distributed free gas cylinders/connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), weaver cards, sprayers, Chief Minister Gi Hakshel Tengbang (CMHT) Cards, free electricity connection under Saubhagya (BPL kit), various certificates and other Govt schemes benefits to the selected beneficiaries in the camp.

Terming the GTV Mission a grand success, Pawan Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of the district expressed his profound gratitude to all the participants and staffs for their untiring and dedicated services.

Churachandpur – GTV camps were held today at five different locations of the district. Camp held at Teiseng Community Hall for Tuibong TD Block covered 36 villages (Teiseng, Gelmol, T Bethlehem, Bethlehem, New Henglep, B Kholmun, K Munhoi (Chungkhopi), Ngahmunnom, K Molhoi, Selbuhjang, T Phaijang, Synod Veng, Agape & K Mollum, H Mongjang, T Boljang, Ngaloimol, K Gamnom, S Bolkot, Chalbung, H Gamnom, K Nivangphai, T Dengmunnom, T Muipha, K Songdojang, Kim Commisarate, Kotsohoi, L Phainom, L Lhanomphai, Lhangjol, Lhangnem, Molsang, T Zion, T Phaijang, Tuinom Khopi and Zomi Colony).

Attending the GTV Mission at Teiseng Community Hall as chief guest Khaipao Haokip, ex-Chairman, ADC Churachandpur said the State Government under the leadership of CM N Biren has been working tirelessly for overall inclusive development of the State as a whole.

Paolal Haokip, MDC, Nehminthang Haokip, MDC, James Doujapao Haokip, MCS, SDO/Tuibong and other DLOs attended the event.

Camps were opened at Thingkangphai JB School for Lamka & Haopi Range covering 4 villages & 3 Hamlets (Phaihel, Songsiboh (Immanuel Khopi), Thingkangphai (T Minjang, Tongdam) and Tualnuam), L Phaikholum Community Hall for Kangvai TD Block covering 22 villages (Bongmol, Ingourok, K Hengcham, K Hengmol, K Lhangjol, K Lhangnom, K Songjang, K Thenjang (B), K P Thinghijang, Kulbungphai, Kungpinaosen, L Boljol, L Khommunom, L Khengjang, L Phaibung, L Phaikholum, L Thingphai, Lamdan Kuki, New Kungpi, Tumjangphai, Silen and Zaingang Khuman), Tonglon(P) for Suangdoh covering 8 Villages (Vokbual (M), Vokbual (L), Tonglon (P), Tonglon (K), Tonglon (T), Tonglon(D), Bualmual and Allungsingtam) and also at Hiangtam Kunder 24-Singngat covering 4 Villages (Hiangtam K, Theigotang, Hengjang and Zoukhonuam).

Medical Department conducted child health screening (polio-immunization), diabetes & hyper-tension screening, registration for CMHT and distributed medicine for free. The Vety & AH vaccinated domesticated animals like dogs on the spot while the Election Department conducted EVM & VVPAT awareness campaign. The Social Welfare Department conducted registration for Old-age Pension Scheme, while the District Handloom & Textiles conducted registration for weaver’s welfare schemes and under ADC Churachandpur, blackboard and water-filter were provided to schools.

Similar camps were also opened today at Parvarchawn village and Leisen village for Tipaimukh Block under Pherzawl district.

Chandel- GTV camp was successfully conducted at Liwa Khullen Community Hall by the district administration of Chandel under the supervision of Nodal officer, SDO, Chandel Ksh Siddharth.

The GTV camp covered a total of 17 villages in and around Liwa Khullen, Chandel sub-division, namely Ringkhu, Sektaikarong, Lunghu, Salemthar, Lirungtabi, M Sheljol, Menkang, Betulk, Liwa Maring, Liwa khullen, Liwa Sarei, Chothe Lungleh, Bethel Happy Land, Old Lamkang Khunthak, New Lamkang Khunthak, P Ralringkhu and New Khongyon.