Gun fight in wee hours rocks Moreh

Our Correspondent

MOREH, Oct 26: A heavy gun fight broke out between two groups of armed militants along Imphal-Moreh highway near the Moreh 11 KV power sub-station.

The gun battle which broke out at around 1.10 am lasted till 1.52 am.

The building walls, the tin-roof as well as the gate of the power sub-station were hit by several rounds of bullets.

Moreover, blood stains were seen just outside the gate of the power sub-station..

As soon as the gun fight ended, security forces including commandos and Assam Rifles rushed to the encounter site and they recovered one pistol with live rounds and a Chinese hand grenade.

Nonetheless, it is reported that none of the staff of the power sub-station were injured.

Later, the Chinese hand grenade was set off safely at around 10 am. Condemning the gun fight, the power sub-station was declared closed today.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the PRO of IG AR (South) said that some miscreants opened fire on a house located opposite to Trade Centre, Ward No 7, Moreh. The firing lasted for approximately 25 minutes in which the wall of the double storeyed building belonging to the Electricity Department received bullet marks. It is assessed that more than 100 rounds were fired during the shootout.

Responding promptly to the situation, two teams of Moreh Battalion rushed to the location immediately forcing the miscreants to abandon the location. The teams of Moreh Battalion then cordoned off the area immediately and put the situation under control along with Moreh Police further recovering a pistol outside the house.

Further, Moreh Battalion along with Moreh Police carried out intense search at various locations in Moreh and seized one C75 Compact Luger, a 9mm pistol, one magazine with 13 live rounds along with cash worth Rs 59,000 from New Leikot village.

The joint team also recovered two packets of suspected Heroin and 20 packets of suspected Brown Sugar from Ward No 1 Moreh. The joint operations by Moreh Battalion along with Police are in progress to nab the miscreants behind the firing, it said.

On the other hand, Hill Tribal Council Moreh, Kuki Women Union and Human Rights Moreh, Kuki Students’ Organisation Moreh Block and Moreh Youth Club have condemned the gun fight in the strongest term.