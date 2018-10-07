Gun wielding self-styled advisor to CM detained

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: A self proclaimed advisor to Chief Minister N Biren, was detain-ed by Court security staff after he tried to enter the District and Session Judge Imphal West Courtroom with a licensed gun today morning.

The incident happened at around 11.30 am today while the proceeding of all the Courts located at Cheirap Court complex was in full swing.

According to the Advocates and security personnel who witnessed the incident, the person bearing the licensed gun ( a six round revolver) was detained by security personnel deployed at the entrance gate of the District and Session Judge Court room after he tried to the enter the Courtroom.

When asked by the security personnel, the detained person identified himself as one Ngangbam Inaocha of Koirengei and claimed himself to be the Advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

On further questioning, Inaocha revealed that he had come along with one of his relatives who was supposed to appear as the complainant of a POCSO case before the Special Court POCSO Imphal West today.

Finally the Court security personnel handed the individual, along with the licensed gun, to Imphal West City Unit commando personnel for proper verification.

It may be mentioned that even security personnel in duty are restricted from entering the Court room with arms and ammunition.