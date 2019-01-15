IMPHAL, Jan 14 : A brief encounter between the NSCN-IM and the Kuki National Army (KNA) took place this afternoon in Ukhrul district, reports NNN. However, there is no report of any casualty.

According to NSCN-IM sources, they were attacked by the cadres of KNA near Sinakeithei area under Ukhrul district this afternoon. The gun-battle ensued for a few minutes. The NSCN-IM sources claimed that no one was hurt on their side.

Meanwhile, separate sources said that security forces have rushed to the area this evening on learning about the incident. The sources added that “things are fine now” when this report came in.