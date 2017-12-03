Gunfight rocks Kamjong village

Mungchan Zimik

UKHRUL, Dec 2: Exchange of gunfire between suspected militants and troops of 31 AR reportedly took place today morning at a place in between Aishi village and Lakhan village in Kamjong district.

No casualty has been reported so far from both sides.

Sources said that the clash took place after suspected militants triggered two IEDs reportedly targeting the AR troops who were on ROP duty at around 4 this morning.

A gun fight ensued for about 30 minutes.

Additional forces from the AR arrived at the spot and later combed the area.

Meanwhile, an unofficial source said that the AR has been planning to set up a post/camp at Aishi to check the movement of armed militants in the area.

Aishi is about 20 kms away from Kamjong headquarters while it is about 115 kms from the State capital.

NIA arrests KPC cadre : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Sanabam Inaobi of the banned Manipuri insurgent organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the agency said today, reports ANI from New Delhi.

The Delhi Police had arrested Khoirom Ranjit, the commander-in-chief of KCP and his woman associate Irungbam Sanatombi from Mayur Vihar, and a third associate P Prem Kumar Meitei from Manipur in January, it said.

The case was later handed over to the NIA in March.

It had filed a charge sheet against the three arrested accused in July this year for allegedly being involved in unlawful activities.

Continuing its probe, the agency arrested Sanabam Inaobi on November 29, an NIA statement said.

“He (Sanabam Inaobi) is a hardcore member of the KCP, a banned armed organisation and was found involved in raising funds, supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for KCP cadre,” an NIA spokesperson said.

ANI