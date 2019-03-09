Guv Dr Najma shifts vote to State

Imphal, Mar 9 (DIPR) : In a clear instance of leading by example, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has moved her voting constituency to Imphal, her present place of residence.

She was earlier enrolled in New Delhi and now she is enrolled in Sagolband Assembly Constituency.

Dr Heptulla will now cast her vote at 11/34 Old Lambulane (B) polling station.

The Governor said, “It is only natural that I move my constituency since Imphal has been my place of residence for some years now. Moreover, I identify with the place as I continue to learn more and more about the State and its people.”

She stated that she feels proud to say that she is ready to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Imphal.

Meanwhile, PK Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the Governor’s move can be considered as a good example of being a responsible citizen as it is the responsibility of a citizen to move his/her vote and not waste it when one is relocated to a new place.

In India, millions of people constantly relocate themselves at different parts of their respective State or within the country on account of job, business, study, marriage among other reasons, he added.

The Election Commission of India has even launched a National campaign recently titled “It’s so easy” to encourage people to move their vote to the present place of residence.

Incidentally, the campaign was conceptualized and designed by CEO Manipur, as mandated by the Election Commission of India. P K Singh, CEO handed over the EPIC to the Governor in the presence of N Praveen Singh, DC/DEO Imphal West.