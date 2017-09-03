Guv graces Heikru Hidongba

IMPHAL, Sep 2 (DIPR): Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla graced the 239th Shri Shri Govindaji Heikru Hidongba organised by Bijoy Govinda Sevayet Committee at Bijoy Govinda Thangapat, Sagolband today.

Titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba and Chief Justice N Koteshwor also attended today’s Heikru Hidongba event as dignitaries.

Southern Side team led by Ph Padmakumar of Takhellambam Leikai beat the Northern Side team led by Salam Johnny of Salam Leikai in the boat race held today. About fourteen players participated in each team.

Winners Southern Side team were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000 donated by Achom Kholendro while runners up team Northern Side received Rs 4000 from RK Roychand.

Congratulating both the teams, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla announced that a Governor’s trophy for Heikru Hidongba may be started from next year.

Titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba expressed his happiness in witnessing today’s event stating that it was really an auspicious moment to be a part of Heikru Hidongba at the right time and right place and said that he felt deeply honoured to receive invitation for this old cultural festival.

It may be mentioned that Heikru Hidongba is performed at the moat of Bijoy Govinda every year on the 11th day of the Manipuri Calendar Month Langban with elements of religion, custom and other traditional beliefs of creation. It holds an important place in Manipuri history as it is one of the several festivals started during the reign of King Bheigyachandra in 1779 AD that was believed to bring prosperity to the community. Heikru Hidongba denotes a twin boat sanctified by the presence of deity amidst chanting of Sankirtana and music during the course of which arti is offered.