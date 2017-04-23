Guv greets

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has conveyed her greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Khongjom Day.

She urged the people to work together to preserve and defend the sovereignty and to strive towards bringing understanding, peace and harmony aside from paying homage to the valiant heroes who fell at the battle of Khongjom and other fronts.

She once again conveyed her best wishes to the people of Manipur and for the success of the Khongjom Day celebration.

Share on: WhatsApp