Guv hails Manipuri women on Intl Women’s Day

Imphal, Mar 8 (DIPR):On the occasion of the International Women’s Day observed today at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla hailed Manipuri women and ex-claimed that Northeast wo- men specially Manipuri wo-men are very much empow- ered as compared to women in other parts of the country.

“This is because they are traditionally better placed in the social rung than their counterparts in other parts of the country. Women in this region grew up in a more liberal society, facing less hostile challenges unlike in a male dominant environment”, Dr Najma remarked.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Manipur State Branch also observed the International Women’s Day at the Integrated Women and Child Development Centre, Thangmeiband today in coordination with the Pediatric Association of Manipur.

IPA Women’s Wing Manipur convenor Dr RK Rupabati gave key note address while Pediatric Asso- ciation of Manipur joint secretary Dr Th Omita spoke as a resource person.

Addressing the gathering at the Raj Bhavan, Dr Najma Heptulla stated that she is taking initiatives for making the women sufficiently skilled so that they can be economically independent.

She lauded the various civil society organizations and women’s associations/organizations in the State for their relentless efforts to fight against anti-social elements. She called upon all the women to contemplate and ponder on what they can do for development of the State.

Highlighting the achievements of achievers like Mirabai Chanu and Mary Kom, she said that women of the State are leading in all spheres and have earned recognition too in the national as well as international levels, be it sports or in any fields or professions.

They have had more economic independence, even supporting the family without help from the male members, she asserted. For this, she cited Ima Keithel as a clear example of the economic independence of women in Manipur.

Gracing the occasion as president, Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen stressed on the theme – “Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women’s Lives” and expressed that women should be empowered in all settings, rural and urban, and celebrate the activists who are working tirelessly to claim women’s rights and realize their full potential. The agenda behind celebrating this day is to empower the women who have gone through numbers of hurdles all through their lives while struggling for their social, political, religious, and cultural rights. It also calls for “gender equality”. So, empowering women is necessary for bringing gender equality, she added. Minister Nemcha also urged women to identify their strengths and abilities, and move towards a world of empowerment and contribute equally to the betterment of the society. As part of this celebration, 16 women from different parts of the State were also honoured.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Karam Shyam and Chairperson, Manipur State Women Development Cooperation Samurailatpam Satyabhama Devi graced the occasion as special guest and guest of honour respectively. The function was also attended by Commissioner, Social Welfare, H Dileep Singh, Director, Social Welfare, Jacintha Lazarus and women achievers from different parts of the State, among others.