Guv stresses on exploitation of untapped resources

IMPHAL, Oct 20 (DIPR)

Manipur has tremendous untapped resources which if properly exploited can propel Manipur on the path of rapid economic progress, asserted Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at the inaugural session of the Manipur State Conclave of National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan here today.

The Manipur State Conclave of National SC & ST Hub was organised under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India in collaboration with the Forum of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Legislators & Parliamentarians.

The conclave was organised to explore and pro- mote entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in the state.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Najma said that the North Eastern States have their unique requirements for skill-based training depending on natural resour- ces, industry and native trades.

The Governor expressed her pleasure to the organisers for choosing the State to hold the conclave for young entrepreneurs since unemployment is one of the biggest challenges the young population has been facing, particularly economically backward SCs & STs.

It is lucky that the State is ranked 8th in terms of biodiversity hotspots in the world.

“God has been very kind to us in terms of natural resources such as the black rice product which is only found in Manipur. So we need to promote and export it, similarly we have so many varieties of orchids and medicinal plants which are not yet identified”, Dr Najma said.

She stressed that these products have great potential to become means for generating income. The State is inhabited by very hard working people and now it is very fortunate that the State is known far and wide.

The Governor further stated that more intense workshop be organised in Manipur to further motivate the educated young men and women of SC & ST in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship. Chief Minister N Biren who attended as special guest of honour at the conclave stated that a special focus should be given to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs who belong to the weaker section of the society in order to uplift them economically.

The Chief Minister further stated that the State is very lucky to have a Governor whose priority is the welfare of the people.

The project “flying ambulance” as well as promotion of traditional handloom and handicrafts products by inviting experts in the field and also bankers for providing loans to small industries are all done under her guidance, Biren said.

The CM also extended his support to the organisers towards bringing a visible change in the State and said that the State Government is ready to extend any possible help.

Biren added that his Government is working under a motto ‘what we said, we will do; we should deliver” .

For the purpose of uniform development in the entire State, the programmes ‘Go to Hills’ and ‘Go to Village’ were initiated , he added.

The function was also attended by TD & Hills Minister N Kayisii, Hill Areas Chairman TT Haokip, MLA Chaltonlien Amo, senior officers of the State, NSIC North East Zonal General Manager KS Siddique, NSIC, New Delhi Director (Planning & Marketing) P Udayakumar, Ministry of MSME, Director L. Haokip, apart from experts from Bombay Stock Exchange and delegates from all the districts of the State.