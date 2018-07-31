Gypsy’s case likely to be re-opened

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 30 : The case of the proscribed PLA’s former Assistant Publicity Secretary Gurumayum Jiteshore alias Gypsy alias Changjou s/o G Gosai of Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak which was closed by the High Court after no clues were found about his arrest is most likely to be re-opened.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Gypsy’s elder brother G Nutuchandra said that they lodged an FIR with Dimapur police after they received reports that Gypsy had been apprehended by a combined team of 24 Assam Rifles and NSCN-IM from Duncan Basti, Dimapur at around 7 pm of August 18, 2011.

The then OC of Dimapur police forwarded the FIR to the SP and due investigation was started but the investigation could not establish anything. Subsequently, a petition was filed at High Court praying for hand over of Gypsy’s body, he said.

The High Court took up the case but Army, Assam Rifles and Police submitted written replies claiming they did not arrest Gypsy alias Changjou. Subsequently, the High Court closed the case, Nutuchandra said.

Since then the whole family have been living in total darkness on the whereabouts of Gypsy, whether he had been killed and if so, where he was killed.

Recently, Lt Col Dharamvir, through an affidavit submitted to the Court of Manipur, disclosed that Gypsy’s body had been buried beside a canteen at Rangapahar.

As such the closed case of Gypsy is most likely to be re-opened, said the elder brother.

He also appealed to all the people to help ensure that justice is delivered to all the victims of secret killings committed by military forces.

EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam who was also present at the press meet assured that they would extend all possible assistance in ensuring that justice is delivered to the victim and his family.

She said that the case of Gypsy is a clear case of fake encounter even though it is not included among the 1500 cases of fake encounters pending at the Supreme Court.

How far the people should trust the CBI is now a serious question, she added.