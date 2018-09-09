H Ibotombi-Y Ibotombi claim above 50 yrs doubles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8 : H Ibotombi and Y Ibotombi emerged champions of the above 50 years men’s doubles competition at the 38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship-2018 being organised by Manipur Tennis Association at Deco Turf Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphelpat.

Y Ibotombi and H Ibotombi secured an straight sets (6-0, 6-0) win in the final match against Leisemsana and Kuber to lay their hands on the title.

Earlier in the semi-finals, the pair of Ibotombi and Ibotombi outlasted S Ranjit and N Tomba 6-0, 6-0 easily to move into the final while Leishemsana and Kuber pulled off a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over T Pamei and O Nabakishore before finishing runners up.

H Ibotombi and Y Ibotombi will also be competing against Tuleshor and Ibohal for the above 45 years men’s doubles title tomorrow.