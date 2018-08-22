H Thoi to conduct grassroots course

IMPHAL, Aug 21

H Thoi, grassroots leader has been appointed by the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) to conduct the ongoing AMFA Grassroots Course 2018 held at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

A press statement of AMFA further informed H Thoi to report at the said venue on August 25 by 6 am.

Meanwhile, two more senior women players from Manipur has been called up by AMFA to attend the trial cum coaching for preparation of Manipur Women Football Team participating in the 24th Senior Women National Football Championship 2018-19 which is commencing from September 20 to October 1 at Cuttack, Odisha under the aegis of All India Football Federation.

The names of the players called up by AMFA are midfielders Th Keinyakumari Devi of KRYPHSA and Borkeina Devi of YWC (L).