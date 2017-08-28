Habitual offender remanded

IMPHAL, Aug 27 : Angry locals destroyed the household items of a 40 year old habitual offender, identified as one Konthoujam Ibomcha alias Kangsoi alias Opendro s/o Ibobi of Mongsangei Mayai Leikai today for allegedly trying to rape a woman yesterday.

The accused has been on the run since the incident before his arrest by Singjamei police today.

He was produced before the Duty Magistrate Imphal West and remanded to five days police custody.

According to information from the spot, a large number of angry locals stormed the residence of the accused at around 3.30 pm today, and ravaged the household properties.

Soon after, a large number of Imphal West police personnel, led by Additional SP (Law and Order) Priyadarshini Laishram, rushed to the spot to control the situation and prevent the locals from causing further damage.

The brother in-law of the accused who had assured to produce Ibomcha at SIYWO Youth Development Centre, Mongsangei was locked inside by the angry locals for failing to bring out the accused.

He was later set free by the locals after he apologised to the victim and the locals.

According to the locals, the accused allegedly tried to rape the victim, who is staying with her children and aged mother in-law, by entering the victim’s residence through the window after climbing the fence of the complex.

However, when the accused tried to rape the victim, she raised an alarm and the accused fled.

Locals further accused Ibomcha as a habitual offender and yesterday’s incident is not the first time he has committed such a crime in their locality. Some two years back, the accused had committed a similar offence against another woman although the matter was resolved among the family members in the presence of club members.

Ibomcha had been sternly warned against committing such offence in the future, the locals added.