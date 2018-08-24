Haipou Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament kicks off

NONEY, Aug 23: Opening ceremony of the 22nd Haipou Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament was kick off today at the native Village of Haipou Jadonang situated at Puiluanh (Kambiron) Baptist Church Ground, Nungba sub-division, Noney district with the motto “Keep the dream alive”.

Apoukhui Gangmei, ADC Member Rengpang Circle Tamenglong and Akhiakpou Kamei, ADC Member Nungba Circle Tamenglong graced the function as chief guest and functional president respectively. A total of 16 teams participate in the tournament which will conclude on August 29. Buanruang Y/C won the first match in a penalty shoot out after the match was held at 2-2 draw against Mukti Student’s Union at the end of the regulation time.