Halang celebrates gospel centenary

Ukhrul, Sep 5 : Halang Baptist Church, Ukhrul has started commemorating 100 years of fellowship with Christ as “Gospel Centenary” under the theme ” Celebrating Christ, From Darkness to Light” from September 4 and will go on till tomorrow.

HL Ngahor, grandson of late Thimakan, the first Christian convert of Halang village, who was also a Church pioneer member, hoisted the gospel centenary flag.

A one minute silence was observed in honour of all the founding Church members.

Ngahor also narrated how Christianity was born in Halang village in 1917.

Pastor K Vareiyo of Halang Baptist Church unveiled the gospel centenary monument.

In the noon session, Khashim Vashum, Parliament Secretary in charge of Transport and Planning released the history of Halang Baptist Church in the presence of the congregation. According to the report of the Church, it has till date sponsored at least 7 missionaries to Somrah tract in Burma and in Tripura as their missionary project.

It further reported that numerous theologians have been produced and they all work as Pastors or missionaries in different areas.

According to a report of the organising committee of the Gospel Centenary more than 1500 delegates from 25 Churches of Ukhrul district including Church leaders, Pastors and “Yorla” in Tangkhul dialect, which means local village women who have married to other villages or other communities attended as special invitees of the centenary celebration.