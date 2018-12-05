Hand grants to ADCs : PDA-M to FC

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The People’s Democratic Alliance, Manipur (PDA-M), a regional political party based in Manipur, had told the 15th Finance Commission of India during the latter’s visit to Imphal recently that since the “hill districts are extremely backward,” any grant under Article 275 be directly transferred to the Autonomous District Councils/hill district Deputy Commissioners.

According to BD Behring, working president of the PDA-M, the party also told the 15th Finance Commission that “in view of National policy for accelerated regional development through preferential treatment in allocation of funds, the higher weightage of 30% may be given to backward sections in the overall distribution of divisible pool of the Centre”.

The PDA-M alleged that the performance of the MGNREGS in Manipur is visibly poor, “because the funds are not released in time”. Regarding the matter, the PDA-M urged the Finance Commission that “necessary funds may be released directly to the Deputy Commissioners or the local bodies or village authorities in the hill areas, as it was done earlier, so that the people may get the benefits”.

On border area fund, the PDA-M told the Commission that there is a need to revise “principles governing the Border Area Development Fund (BADF) since Manipur has about 350 km international border with Myanmar.

“The coverage of the villages may be extended beyond 10 km, including the whole sub division where fund is released for the whole sub division population wise from the border in view of isolated settlement of hill villages.” The PDA-M said that the State Finance Commission needs to start preparation including field visits well before six months. “In fact, no reference to the District Councils was made by the State Finance Commission in connection with the preparation of proposals to be submitted to the Central Finance Commission”, the PDA-M alleged, adding, “The District Councils were not consulted at any stage of preparation, while the recommendation of the State Finance Commission is extremely necessary”.

It told the Commission that there is a need to create North East Finance Commission to assess study and prepare realistic proposals based on ground realities. This has become necessary in view of “vast regional variations and multiplying practical difficulties in the North East. A North East Finance Commission once created should be allowed to act as statutory instrument to help the Central Finance Commission,” the PDA-M added.