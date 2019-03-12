Handloom expo begins

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12: With the aim of promoting handloom products of the State and in view of the upcoming Yaoshang Festival, a 15-day long National Handloom Expo 2018-19 was kick started at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, Imphal East today.

Padma Shri, Sant Kabir and National Awardee L Subadhani Devi, Manipur Apex Handloom Weavers and Handicraft Artisans Cooperative Society Limited (AWAS), Paona Bazaar president K Indira Devi, Directorate of Handlooms & Textiles, Manipur OSD (Handloom) Th Sunila Devi, National Handloom Development Corporation Limi- ted (NHDC) Officer-in-Charge (Marketing) Y Shantikumar Singh, Weavers Service Centre, Porompat, Imphal East Assistant Director (Design) M Ibohal, retired Professor Kshetri Bimola and Handloom and Weaving Society, Imphal president Chingtam Luwang graced the function which was organized by Manipur Apex Handloom Weavers and Handicrafts Cooperative Society Limited, Paona Bazar as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the function, Subadhani said that the art of handloom and handi-crafts is an inextricable part of Manipuri society since the early ages thereby playing a pivotal role in the socioe-conomic aspect of the womenfolk.

Tracing the origin of making clothes by hands (khwang) in Manipur during the reign of king Kangba, she noted that looms were believed to have introduced in the 11th century.

Stating that handloom and weaving works have been handed down from one generation to another in the State as a tradition, the Padma Shri awardee pointed out that the tradition of handloom works has not only made the womenfolk of the society self-reliant but also provides a source of livelihood for most families.

While encouraging Manipuri women to seriously take up weaving and handloom works as an occupation, Subadhani asked all weavers to reap the benefits of all Government schemes schemes related to weaving which are being implemented in the State.

She then appealed weavers and handloom artisans to apply for National Awards to earn reputation in the society.

Many stalls displaying handloom and handicrafts products of the States are opened at the National Handloom Expo which will conclude on March 26.