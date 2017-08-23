Handmade doll collection launched

IMPHAL, Aug 22: With an aim to promote self-empowerment, welfare and opportunities for creative and skilled individuals, Nungshiba Handicrafts launched its handmade doll collection in the State. Intricate detailing, unique hair-styles, hand-stich patterns and bead work go into making the precious dolls to ensure each Nungshiba Handicrafts’ handmade doll is special, unique and a joy forever.

‘Nungshiba’ meaning ‘love’ in Manipuri is a Precious melove handicrafts initiative and has been named so as a tribute and in honour of the love shared between the two Naga and Manipuri families of the PML founders and the 1st handicrafts designer Babita Meitei.

It was started in December 2015 by recycling waste and excess fabrics from the PML manufacturing units.

The dolls are now available at Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts, Imphal Airport, and also at Horizon Store, Lamphel Supermarket.