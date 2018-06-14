Hate video master mind remanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 13: Rupesh Thakur, the main culprit allegedly behind the making and circulating of a video clip containing inflammatory speech on social media, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West and remanded to police custody till June 18.

Rupesh alias Babua Thakur (26) s/o Sanjay Thakur of Parora village, Shahebpur Kamal PS, Begusarai district, Bihar, was produced before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West by a team of Imphal PS along with a prayer for six days further police custody remand.

The IO of the case submitted before the Court that on May 25, at around 1.30 pm, Imphal PS forwarded to Cyber Crime Imphal West to carry out an inquiry regarding the presence of a video clip threatening Manipuris, specially those residing outside the State.

During the initial stage of the investigation, 7 individuals were arrested for spreading or circulating the video clip and it was also learned that the viral video originated from Bihar through the main culprit Rupesh alias Babua Thakur.

It was also revealed that Rupesh had earlier stayed at Churachandpur where he used to run a shop.

The investigating team visited Churachandpur and enquired the whereabouts of the main culprit with the assistance of Churachandpur police and it was confirmed that the main culprit had gone to Bihar.

Accordingly a non bailable warrant of arrest was executed by Imphal PS and the main culprit was arrested from his residence in Bihar in connection with the case.

He was produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Begusarai on June 10 and put to transit remand till June 14.

The IO submitted that during preliminary interrogation, Rupesh alias Babua admitted to have committed the offence he was charged with and as such prayed for remanding the main culprit in police custody for six days for smooth investigation of the case.

The Court heard and went through the case record and satisfied with the prayer of the IO , remanded the main culprit in police custody for six days till June 18.