Hawkers feted

IMPHAL, Apr 12 : Two local newspaper distributors, namely Konsam Ibotomba Singh of Khurai Konsam Leikai and Naorem Mahendra Singh of Patsoi Part I, who have been serving the community tirelessly for around 40 years, were feted during the 44th Club Chartered Night organised by Rotary Club of Imphal, at Rotary Multi Service Centre, Mantripukhri today.

Konsam Ibotomba and Naorem Mahendra were each presented a bicycle, a raincoat and one umbrella.

PDG, Ajit Irom graced the event as the chief guest.