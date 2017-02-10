HC demands 72 coys of Central forces

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : A full bench of the High Court of Manipur comprising of Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin has issued an order directing the Ministry of Defence, Secretary to provide 72 companies of Central forces immediately to the State Government so that they can be deployed at areas identified as vulnerable along NH-2.

The High Court issued this order today after the Advocate General submitted that movement of goods carriages and fuel tankers could not be made operational along NH 2 as 72 companies of Central forces, as directed by the High Court to be made available to the State Government, could not be provided by the Central Government.

The Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) submitted that so far as deployment of 72 companies of central forces is concerned, the same is under process and they would be provided at the disposal of the State Government as soon as requisition is received from the State Government.

At this, the DGP intervened and informed that requisition has already been submitted to the State Government.

After listening to all the respondents, the High Court directed the Divisional Manager, IOC Imphal to take all effective measures for transportation of tankers comprising 11 for petrol, 17 for diesel, 12 for LPG and one for aviation from Gauhati terminal/Jiribam to Malom terminal in convoys four times in a week for which the DGP was directed to provide security coverage and all other security measures so that there is smooth passage of convoy through NH-37. The Divisional Manager, IOC Imphal was further directed to make arrangement for transportation of empty tankers twice a week from Imphal to Jiribam/Gauhati terminal.

Figures relating to transportation of fuel tankers from Gauhati terminal/Jiribam to Imphal for every trip undertaken and also transportation of empty tankers should be furnished to the Court by the next date of hearing, mentioned the order.

The Divisional Manager, IOC Imphal has been directed to furnish statement regarding transportation of essential commodities and other consumable items product-wise so that it is verified by a committee.

The State Government has also been directed to submit report relating to transportation of essential commodities, other consumable items including petroleum products.

A committee consisting of Manipur Judicial Academy Joint Director K Brajakumar and Advocate Ng Kumar would collect information about the details of goods/items brought in by convoys.

While listing the matter for the next round of hearing on February 16, the full bench then directed respondent nos 15 to 22 to appear before the Court at 10.30 am of February 22. Notably, respondent nos 15 to 22 are UNC office bearers and UNC president Gaidon Kamei is respondent no 15 and information secretary Sangkhel Stephen is respondent no 20.