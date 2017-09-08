What HC directed ex-CM

IMPHAL, Sep 7 : While granting interim bail to former Chief Minister O Ibobi, the High Court of Manipur also issued a list of dos and don’ts after hearing the bail application as well as the arguments put forth by the senior Public Prosecutor.

In granting the interim bail, the High Court also directed O Ibobi to make himself available for interrogation by a police officer as and when required, Ibobi should not make any contact with any of the other persons named in the FIR directly or indirectly, make any inducement with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or to any police officer.

The others named in the FIR include, the Project Director of MDS, Yambem Ningthem, former Chief Secretaries, DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga and O Nabakishore. Administrative Officer of MDA, S Ranjit is the other person named in the FIR.

The former Chief Minister was also directed not to leave the country without the prior permission of the Court.