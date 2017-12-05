HC directs

IMPHAL, Dec 4: Division Bench, High Court of Manipur, has directed the State Government to provide a minimum of Rs 30,000 to the People For Animal Manipur (PFA) for the maintenance of the seven dogs it rescued.

During the motion of the PIL hearing filed in connection with the effective implementation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960, in the State, the Division Bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin, High Court of Manipur heard the submission of Advocate General N Kumarjit, representing the State of Manipur stating that at least two weeks would be needed to obtain necessary instructions.

On the other hand ,the Division Bench noted that seven dogs are being looked after by the PFA Manipur, as entrusted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West on August 31 after the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department failed to look after the dogs, and ordered the State Government to release a minimum of Rs 30,000 to the PFA Manipur to continue looking after the dogs.

The Court also fixed December 20 for further hearing of the PIL.