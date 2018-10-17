HC directs Centre to extend probe panel’s term

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16: The High Court of Manipur has directed the Central Government to extend the term of the independent two-member enquiry committee constituted to probe charges levelled against Prof Pandey till the disposal of the same writ petition.

Notably, the term of the enquiry committee expires on October 20.

The High Court issued an order to this effect today after hearing a PIL filed by Chongtham Nimai Singh and a writ petition filed by Manipur University VC Prof Adya Prasad Pandey (now suspended) against the Union of India and others.

The PIL prayed for extension of the period of the independent two-member enquiry committee on the ground that a letter sent by the Central Government on October 4 to the enquiry committee’s chairman informed that the time for submission of report has been extended up to October 20.

The writ petition filed by AP Pandey prayed for issuing a writ of certiorari or any other appropriate writ declaring that the order issued by the Central Government on August 17 by which the enquiry committee was constituted has been issued without jurisdiction and also to issue a writ of mandamus declaring the memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed on August 16 as without jurisdiction.

Senior Advocate Th Ibohal appearing for the MUTA (respondent no 6) submitted before the Court that a letter addressed to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development was sent on October 12 seeking extension of the term of the enquiry committee for another period of two months in order to enable the committee complete the enquiry proceedings.

Senior Advocates Th Ibohal and BP Sahu appearing for MUTA pointed out that in case the enquiry committee is not permitted to complete its proceedings, the problem prevailing in MU will be brought back to square one and as such, extension of the term of the committee is necessary.

Ruling that since the writ petition cannot be considered for disposal for want of time, the same will be considered for disposal on another date, the High Court listed the writ petition as well as the PIL for next hearing on October 26.