HC dismisses

IMPHAL, Sep 27: A miscellaneous case filed by BJP MLA Nahakpam Indrajit Singh against an election petition filed by rival Congress candidate Md Amin Shah has been dismissed by the High Court of Manipur.

Under the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, Md Amin Shah filed an election petition against Kshetrigao A/C MLA Nahakpam Indrajit at the High Court of Manipur last year.

Amin Shah filed the petition citing that there were blank columns in the affidavit filed by N Indrajit together with his nomination papers in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election and it violated the ECI rules. Challenging the same election petition, N Indrajit filed a miscellaneous case contending that Md Amin Shah’s petition lacks merit and is unreasonable. However, the High Court not only dismissed the miscellaneous case but also issued an order on September 17 declaring that the election petition is maintainable.

The same petition has been listed for tomorrow.