HC orders Transport Dept and TDC

IMPHAL, Dec 2: A Division Bench of Manipur High Court has directed the Transport Department to submit a report regarding the license for weight allowed (in tons) to be carried over the bridges present along the National Highways of the State.

On the other hand, the Division Bench has also asked Transporters and Drivers Council and directed it to inspect the condition along the National Highways and to submit the report before the Court on December 18.

The Court also directed it to submit a report on the weight license issued by the Transport Department on December 18 as well.