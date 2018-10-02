HC rejects stay order sought by Pandey

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 1: Division Bench, High Court of Manipur has rejected the interim order sought by Professor AP Pandey to allow him to discharge his duties as per the mandate of Manipur University Act 2005 and to stay/suspend the Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Union of India, the State Government and the Manipur University community on August 16.

The writ petition filed by AP Pandey before the High Court of Manipur along with the PIL filed for taking up action against the unwanted atmosphere in Manipur University and in respect of representation submitted by Hemanta Kumar Ningomba before the High Court, were listed before the Division Bench comprised of Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin for hearing today.

The Division Bench heard the submission of Pandey’s counsel and the respondents’ counsels in length and thereafter, the Division Bench rejected the prayer for interim order and fixed October 5 for the next hearing.

AP Pandey (petitioner) had filed the writ petition against the Union of India represented by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Professor Dorendrajit, Physics Department, Manipur University, Manipur University represented by Registrar i/c and the State Government as respondents.

The petition filed AP Pandey on September 3 challenged the MoA signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and MHRD and the State Government on the other. It also alleged that the probe against him cannot be accepted as the MoA was signed following pressure from the university community and moreover, official representatives of Manipur University were not a party in the signing of the agreement on August 16.

During the course of the hearing, AP Pandey also filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court of India against the Union of India and others.

After the hearing of the SLP on September 25, the Supreme Court referred the hearing of the writ petitioner before the High Court of Manipur and disposed the SLP on the same day.