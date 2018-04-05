HC rejects

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: A petition filed by Kshetrigao MLA, Nahakpam Indrajit against an election petition filed by the Kendra’s former MLA Md Amin Shah, was rejected by the High Court of Manipur.

The hearing of the case began on March 19 before the single bench headed by Justice Kh Nobin and the judgement order was announced on April 2, after it was kept reserved.

It may be mentioned that MLA Nahakpam Indrajit won the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly Election (March 4, 2017) for Kshetrigao Kendra by 380 votes.

In the petition filed by Md Amin against MLA N Indrajit, it was mentioned that there is an FIR against the MLA by the City police, under FIR no 77 (3) 2013 City PS under section 38, 39, 40 UA (P) Act and 384/120-B IPC, which was not mentioned in the affidavits when N Indrajit filed his nomination papers.

It was also claimed that the details of his (N Indrajit) properties, details of his children, details of dependants and many others were left blank and prayed for nullifying the election results as per the provisions of the Constitution.

The Court also rejected a miscellaneous case ( election petition) filed by MLA N Indrajit against the petition filed by Md Amin.