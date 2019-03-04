HC reserves judgment

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 4: Division Bench, High Court of Manipur, has decided to keep on reserve the judgment on the writ petition filed by Kishorchandra Wangkhem challenging his detention under National Security Act.

The decision was taken by the Division Bench comprising of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Kh Nobin after the hearing of the writ petition which was filed before the High Court of Manipur by Kishorchandra Wangkhem, through his counsel, against the District Magistrate Imphal West, Chief Secretary, and the Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Home Affair (Department of Internal Security), as respondents.

On February 22, SP of Sajiwa Central Jail was impleaded as respondent number 4 of the writ petition by a Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin and after the constitution of a Special Bench, the hearing of the writ petition was conducted on March 1 and today before the judgment was decided to be kept on reserved by the Division Bench.

It may be mentioned that the writ petition was filed by Kishorchandra Wangkhem on December 21 last year, challenging his detention under the National Security Act on November 27, just a day after he was released on bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West following his arrest by Imphal PS on sedition charges for uploading a video on Facebook.

The writ petition filed by Kishorchandra prayed to quash the detention order of November 27, the approval order of the NSA on December 7 and confirmation order of NSA as well as to release him if he is not wanted in any case by issuing a habeas corpus writ.