HC suspends

IMPHAL, Mar 30: The High Court of Manipur has suspended the DPC proceedings held by violating the Court’s directive for promotion of some Assistant Engineers (AEs) of Water Resources Department to Executive Engineers (EEs), the promotion order issued based on the DPC and the posting order of the newly promoted EEs.

Following a writ petition filed at the High Court in connection with service rules of the department, the Court directed the authorities concerned to withhold the DPC process. However, the DPC was held somehow on February 3. As a result, DPC members and concerned MPSC officials were summoned to the Court. Based on the DPC, 20 AEs of Water Resources Department were promoted to the rank of EE and they were given their postings on February 5.

One B Govind Sharma and 12 others filed a writ petition at the High Court against the DPC held for promotion of AEs to EEs. The petition was heard on March 28 and a Division Bench of the High Court comprising of acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin issued a ruling which suspended the DPC proceedings held on February 3, the promotion order issued on the same day and the posting order issued on February 5 until further orders, informed a source.