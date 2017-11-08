HC takes serious note

IMPHAL, Nov 7 : Taking serious note of the stand of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur that it is against inclusion of non-locals in the recruitment/interview for appointment to the post of Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III and which was published in the local media, the High Court of Manipur today said that it has taken a “serious view of the matter as such acts, deeds, expressions on the part of any individual or organisations interfere/tends to interfere with the administration of justice which may attract punishment under the provisions of contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and appropriate punishment may be imposed in this connection.”

DESAM stated their stand against inclusion of non-locals in the recruitment process in a statement issued to the press yesterday.