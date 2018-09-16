HC takes up PIL on Loktak

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 15: The High Court of Manipur has taken up a PIL on its own motion against the State of Manipur at the instance of the Supreme Court relating to preservation of the Loktak Lake, one of the Ramsar sites and its surrounding wetlands.

An order issued by the High Court on February 5 this year impleaded the Water Resources Department and Forest & Environment Department for their views on the issue, according to a press release issued by the Directorate of Environment.

During the same proceeding, the High Court invited opinions of public/experts/NGOs working for preservation of Loktak Lake.

The Court also sought reports on constitution of the Manipur State Wetlands Authority and steps taken up by the LDA regarding Loktak Lake.

The Manipur State Wetlands Authority was directed to give a reply regarding identification and demarcation of wetlands in the State under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and also to take up necessary steps for prohibiting encroachment on Loktak Lake.

In its reply, the Directorate of Environment informed the High Court that the Manipur State Wetlands Authority was constituted with Forest and Environment Minister as chairperson and the Chief Secretary as vice-chairperson and it comprises of 22 members.

In coordination with Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC), the directorate has so far identified 23 wetlands covering an area of 41865.98 hectares.

The Court fixed the next round of hearing on September 17, it added.