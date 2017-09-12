Health camp organised

THOUBAL, Sep 11 : District Health Society, Thoubal in collaboration with Association of Professional Social Workers, Manipur organised a one day reproductive child health camp today.

The camp was held at Phoudei Kairembiu Primary School , under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer, Thoubal.

Speaking at the event, Programme Manager of District Health Society, Thoubal Ch Basanta Singh stated that specialist for gynae, medicine, ortho, paediatricand others have joined the camp which attended to a total of 250 people.

Medicines were also distributed for free, he added.

Nearly 54 camps have been organised since the month of July and altogether 10,000 people have been administered, Basanta asserted.