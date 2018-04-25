Health care, education policies don’t reach Nungba : JAC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24: The Nungba Area JAC has decried that the several health care programmes and education policies taken up by the State Government do not reach interior villages located within Tousem sub-division of Tamenglong district.

JAC chairman Zesper Kamei told The Sangai Express that a large number of children belonging to Phoklong village, Tousem sub-division were infected by Rubella last month.

Even as four children succumbed to the infection, the parents were left totally helpless except to pray for God’s mercy.

It was during this period of utter helplessness and dejection that a medical team led by the Tamenglong CMO reached Phoklong and vaccinated 50 children against Rubella, Zesper said.

Even though Phoklong is just about 70 Kms from Tamenglong district headquarters, it took the medical team two days to reach the village and they had to push and pull their ambulance every now and then as the road is extremely bad.

In addition to the children of Phoklong village, children of neighbouring villages were also vaccinated against Rubella by the same team.

Tamenglong-Tousem-Haplong road traversed by the CMO and his team is in extremely bad condition. As such, Phoklong and other interior villages remain inaccessible to medical teams even when there are outbreaks of diseases at epidemic scale.

Several health care programmes taken up by the Government could not reach these places.

Apart from absence of health care facilities, there are no proper schools in the area, said the JAC chairman.

Katang village is located at the extreme end of Tamenglong-Tousem-Haplong road near Assam border. If one crosses Katang village into Assam, one would see smooth, black-topped roads.

Construction of Tamenglong-Tousem-Haplong road started way back in 1974. Even as huge amounts have been invested in the same project, the road has seen little improvement. It only served as a convenient means of amassing personal wealth for a few individuals, he said.

Even NEC funds were invested in the same project but to no avail. There is a road constructed by Railways which connects Nungba sub-divisional headquarters with Thingou village but the same road is covered with mud and loose earth.

Tamenglong district as a whole still remains quite backward in terms of transport infrastructure, health care facilities, education etc. As such, the Government needs to pay extra attention to the district, Zesper Kamei added.