Health Minister inaugurates PHSC Hengbung

KANGPOKPI, Dec 26: Minister of Health & Family Welfare, L Jayantakumar Singh formally inaugurated Primary Health Sub Centre (PHSC) Hengbung after 7 years of establishment today at Hengbung village in Kangpokpi District.

The inaugural function of PHSC Hengbung was grac-ed by the Health Minister as chief guest while T Ranjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi and Dr K Rajo Singh, Director, Health & Family Welfare, attended the function as president and guest of honour respectively.

M Pradip Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kangpok- pi District and officials of the concerned department also attended the function.

After the Health Minister inaugurated the PHSC Hengbung by unveiling the inaugural plague at the PHSC campus, the formal inaugural function organized at Hengbung play- ground began with a gospel hymn from Hengbung Youths.

Speaking at the occasion, Health Minister, L Jayan-takumar Singh said that there is nothing much more important and valuable than health while resonating the famous saying ‘Health is Wealth’ and exhorted the people of Hengbung village to take care of their children’s health more than anything else.

The Minister also assured to provide sufficient medicine and other medical items through the nurses at the PHSC while giving his commitment to send doctors to the sub-centre once or twice a week for the welfare of the people.

The Health Minister, however, said that without the collective participation of the local people nothing will be meaningful even if the Government through its representative like the district administrator, Director, Health and Family Welfare and other responsible officials exert tremendous efforts for the upliftment and welfare of the people.

He also urged the people of Hengbung and its surrounding area to render their service and cooperation towards the Government so as to witness changes in the health sector and other areas as well.

T Ranjit Singh said that with nine sub-divisions Kangpokpi district is the largest district which could be the fastest growing district in the State with the collective participation of the people in any sector.

He also said that except Champhai sub-division, all other eight Sub Divisional Office in the district will be made functional very soon while adding that he had also sent all other necessary proposal to the Government and even a number of reminders for necessary action.

Haokholet Kipgen, ex-Minister and Chief of Hengbung village appeal the concerned Minister and district administration to remember Hengbung village in any development projects and schemes of various concerned departments as the people themselves are totally in the dark about the developmental schemes and projects of the Government meant for the welfare of the people.

Later, the Health Minister and his team visited KVK Hengbung and the Health Minister wished the people of Hengbung merry Christmas before leaving the village after having Christmas lunch at the Campus of FEEDS/KVK.